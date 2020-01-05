January 5, 2020

THE USUAL LEFTY BULLSHIT: Nationwide response to violence in the Middle East: Anti-war protests reach Fountain Square.

A group of activists gathered at Fountain Square around noon on Saturday as part of a nationwide protest to rally against a new war in the Middle East. Over 70 cities across the country are said to be a part of the protest, spearheaded by the Answer Coalition. According to their website, the day of action scheduled for Jan. 4 was in direct response to the killing of Iranian military leader general Qasem Soleimani.

So massacres by ISIS, or Iranian-backed militias attacking an American embassy aren’t “violence in the Middle East,” but the U.S. killing an avowed enemy is. No surprise given that A.N.S.W.E.R. is, as lefty David Corn reported, a communist front group.

This was no accident, for the demonstration was essentially organized by the Workers World Party, a small political sect that years ago split from the Socialist Workers Party to support the Soviet invasion of Hungary in 1956. The party advocates socialist revolution and abolishing private property. It is a fan of Fidel Castro‘s regime in Cuba, and it hails North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Il for preserving his country’s ”socialist system,“ which, according to the party‘s newspaper, has kept North Korea ”from falling under the sway of the transnational banks and corporations that dictate to most of the world.“ The WWP has campaigned against the war-crimes trial of former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic. A recent Workers World editorial declared, ”Iraq has done absolutely nothing wrong.“ Officially, the organizer of the Washington demonstration was International ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War & End Racism). But ANSWER is run by WWP activists, to such an extent that it seems fair to dub it a WWP front.

Remember, they’re not “anti-war,” or “anti-violence.” They’re just on the other side. The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Madeline Mitchell should have told us a little more about the organizers of this event — I doubt she would obscure the background of the Ku Klux Klan if it sponsored a rally.