VERY SADLY, MY STUDENT AARON MOORE DIED THIS WEEK, leaving a four-year-old son. His family is having trouble paying for the memorial service, so a fellow law student has set up a Go FundMe Page. I donated $500. If you feel like donating too, I’d appreciate it. He was a good guy, one of the strongest and most sensible voices in my Constitutional Law class, and I just hate to lose him.