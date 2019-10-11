January 5, 2020

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

Shot: Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned. Why do these quarterbacks have NFL deals?

—Slate, October 11, 2019.

Chaser:

As Sonny Bunch tweets, “Gee, it’s a mystery why no head coach wants this complete non-headache backup player in his locker room.”

Also, Kaepernick’s tweets raise a question. Since Nike used him as “a mascot of the anointed” when they quoted him for PR purposes by cancelling the Betsy Ross flag during Fourth of July week last summer, that means they endorse his views above on Iran and America, right?