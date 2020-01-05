January 5, 2020

ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS NOBODY IS ASKING: Are you ready for environmental reparations to fund the Green New Deal?

The leftists participating in the weekly Fire Drill Fridays want to eliminate the fossil fuel industry and take all the money from the energy industry companies. They tout wealth redistribution from fossil fuel companies as the piggy bank to fund the Green New Deal. In other words, take the profits of capitalism and give the money to a socialist takeover of the energy sector. Sound good?

A woman named Tamara To’L, described as an Environmental Strategist delivered an aggressive message to the crowd. She conflated climate change and racism as she tried to get the crowd fired up. “Shout out if you want to destroy fossil fuel capitalists.” That sounds almost like inciting violence, doesn’t it? “Let me hear your vigor for ending racism while you do it.” “We need to make them pay today.” Her speech sounded like an all-purpose rant as she vented about people “who look like her” and her local roots. Her proposal is to redistribute “trillions” of dollars to pay for the Green New Deal. Jane Fonda, the founder of these weekly protests, sat behind Tamara on the stage and nodded her head in approval, yelling along with the crowd in response.

Is it me or does Jane Fonda look a lot less energetic than when she began these Friday protests? She still wears the red coat and hats but she seems to be running out of steam. Next week will be the last scheduled Fire Drill Fridays protest – she has to get back to her day job and film the next season of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie – so maybe she is just winding down.