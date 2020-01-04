January 4, 2020

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Tulsi Gabbard Volunteers Find Dozens of Signs Defaced With Hammer-and-Sickle Logos.

Related! “Socialist Bernie Sanders Raises $34.5 Million In Last Quarter Of 2019, Beating All Democrat Rivals,” despite* spending his honeymoon in the Soviet Union.

* Potential Fox Butterfield alert. Or as Peter Ingemi of DaTechGuy blog tweets regarding Gabbard’s signs being defaced, “The most amazing thing about this story is the quaint idea that in 2020 there is still at least one Democrat candidate who thinks being associated with the hammer & sickle might be considered an insult to them rather than an incentive for the current party base to support them.“