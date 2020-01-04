January 4, 2020
WATCH: California news anchors get redpilled on live television.
The blue governments that Californians continually vote in may have finally crossed the line, at least so it seems to these [L.A.-based] KTLA news anchors.
A video of the show titled “KTLA 5 Morning News Anchors Get Redpilled,” shows the anchors discussing the matter at hand, specifically regarding California’s 55 gallon-of-water-per-day.
“I’m not sure how I feel about this,” said anchor Jessica Holmes to her co-anchors. “You’re not going to be allowed to shower and do a load of laundry in the same day.”
While that may sound insane, what California Attorney Richard Lee breaks down the hypothetical figures.
“Doing a load of laundry takes about 40 to 50 gallons of water. Taking a shower for about eight minutes uses about 17 gallons of water. Well, there’s a limitation of your daily use of water, 55 gallons per day. So that means if you’re taking a shower and doing a load of laundry, you can’t do both without being in violation of the law.”
Video at link. My favorite bit is when Holmes cluelessly blurts out, “Wait, who made this law?! Let’s talk to them!”, and Lee deadpans in reply, “It’s the state legislature; the governor signed this into effect. It goes into effect January 1st.”
Good and hard, California.
(Found via Small Dead Animals, as part of their ever-expanding “O, Sweet Saint Of San Andreas, hear my prayers” category.