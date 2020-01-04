January 4, 2020

WHY ARE DEMOCRAT-DOMINATED INDUSTRIES SUCH CESSPITS OF SEXUAL ABUSE AND EXPLOITATION? Time’s Up Reveals Safety Guide for Entertainment Industry Employees:

On Friday Time’s Up Entertainment debuted the Time’s Up Guide to Working in Entertainment, a three-part resource that covers areas where, the foundation says, Hollywood employees have historically been exploited or harassed and offers solutions for issues that arise. Experiences covered in the guide include auditions and nude, intimate and simulated sex scenes; the guide also features a volume on how to report sexual misconduct and harassment.

“If something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. If it seems like a red flag, it probably is. It’s okay to say ‘no,’ to speak up, and to leave situations that make you uncomfortable. No role, job, or relationship is worth compromising your physical or emotional safety,” an introduction to the guide reads.

According to the foundation, the guide stems from months of consultation with actors, filmmakers, production crew, union workers, attorneys and organizations. The impetus for the guide came from actresses who wanted to put a guide for handling workplace dangers and misconduct down in writing for colleagues in the industry.

One volume of the guide, titled “Your Rights in Nude, Intimate and Sex Scenes,” details performers’ rights under the law and under SAG-AFTRA, if they are a member. Other topics include how to establish and maintain boundaries, using a nudity rider and intimacy coordinators and a performer’s right to change their mind regarding these scenes.