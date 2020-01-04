January 4, 2020

RISK? THEY’VE PRETTY MUCH ALREADY DONE IT: Salena Zito: Tone-deaf Democrats risk handing western Pennsylvania to Trump. “Whether it is the call for fracking bans or making demeaning quips about coding, it is those kinds of remarks directed at the families and the communities in western Pennsylvania that Allegheny County chief executive Rich Fitzgerald specifically urged the candidates running for the nomination not to do in a letter he sent this past this year to all of the campaign headquarters.” They didn’t listen.