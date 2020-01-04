January 4, 2020

«
NETHERLANDS WANTS TO DROP ‘HOLLAND’ NICKNAME IN TOURISM MAKEOVER:

The Western European nation, which includes the famous Dutch region, is dropping the nickname as part of a tourism rebranding effort designed to bring in more of the right kind of visitors, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Rather than being known for such things as Holland’s drug-culture capital Amsterdam, Netherlands government officials want to reinvent the country as a whole to promote its commerce, science and arts, the Herald said.

But how will the Amsterdam police cope?

