DON SURBER: Liberals Mourn Death of Iranian General. “My how things have changed in just a few days. Democrats were gleeful on New Year’s Even when Iranians had attacked our embassy in Baghdad. They labelled it President Donald John Trump’s Benghazi. . . . What did killing the general in charge of Iran’s terrorism network escalate? Is Iran going to call for death to America — as it has for 40 years? Will it attack our embassy in Iraq again?”