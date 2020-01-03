«

January 3, 2020

TRUMP DERANGEMENT PREVENTS MEDIA FROM PRAISING TRUMP FOR IRANIAN TERRORIST SOLEIMANI’S DEMISE:

The Washington Post was not alone. In the wee hours of Friday morning, a New York Times journalist tweeted a video of Soleimani reading poetry “about friends departing & him being left behind.” A former writer at the Intercept, Vice, and Salon compared the killing of Soleimani to the killing of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, and Captain America “all in one.”

A CBS report on Friday referred to the Soleimani as both a “revered figure” and a “war hero.”

CBS, huh? Or as Glenn noted earlier:

