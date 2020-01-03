January 3, 2020

MASSACHUSETTS DELEGATION CONDEMNS TRUMP’S ORDER TO KILL IRANIAN GENERAL: PRESIDENT DOUBLES DOWN.

U.S. Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren tweeted: “Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war.”

U.S. Edward Markey tweeted: “Trump’s apparent assassination of Soleimani is a massive, deliberate, and dangerous escalation of conflict with Iran. The President just put the lives of every person in the region – U.S. service members and civilians – at immediate risk. We need de-escalation now.”

Markey added, “Congress is the only entity that can authorize military force. We cannot and must not get drawn into war with Iran.”