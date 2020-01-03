«
January 3, 2020

IN REFERENCE TO THE LAST LINK BELOW:  “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”

RE: ILHAN OMAR…

ARE WE THERE YET?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:00 am
