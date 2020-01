#HATEHOAX: HE TOLD POLICE HE WAS STABBED FOR BEING JEWISH. THEN HIS APPLE WATCH CAUGHT HIM IN A LIE.

Found via Andy Ngo, who tweets, “Even as people are being attack daily in New York in anti-Semitic hate crimes, some choose to create their own #hatehoax. Detroit police accuse Sean Samitt of faking his stabbing at a synagogue. He’s been charged w/a felony for the alleged fake hate crime.”