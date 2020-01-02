January 2, 2020
SAD NEWS: Marianne Williamson Lays Off Entire Campaign Staff. “I didn’t even realize she had a staff. I figured it was just her, some crystals, and a few bottles of essential oils.”
And now it’s down to just her and Mini-SMOD.
SAD NEWS: Marianne Williamson Lays Off Entire Campaign Staff. “I didn’t even realize she had a staff. I figured it was just her, some crystals, and a few bottles of essential oils.”
And now it’s down to just her and Mini-SMOD.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.