«
»

January 2, 2020

SAD NEWS: Marianne Williamson Lays Off Entire Campaign Staff. “I didn’t even realize she had a staff. I figured it was just her, some crystals, and a few bottles of essential oils.”

And now it’s down to just her and Mini-SMOD.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:14 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.