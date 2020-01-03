January 3, 2020

HONESTLY, IT SEEMS LIKE WHATSAPP DID THE RIGHT THING HERE. NOBODY TOLD THEM THIS WAS A LEGIT SPYING OPERATION. Police Tracked a Terror Suspect—Until His Phone Went Dark After a Facebook Warning.

A team of European law-enforcement officials was hot on the trail of a potential terror plot in October, fearing an attack during Christmas season, when their keyhole into a suspect’s phone went dark.

WhatsApp, Facebook Inc. ’s popular messaging tool, had just notified about 1,400 users—among them the suspected terrorist—that their phones had been hacked by an “advanced cyber actor.” An elite surveillance team was using spyware from NSO Group, an Israeli company, to track the suspect, according to a law-enforcement official overseeing the investigation.

A judge in the Western European country had authorized investigators to deploy all means available to get into the suspect’s phone, for which the team used its government’s existing contract with NSO. The country’s use of NSO’s spyware wasn’t known to Facebook. NSO licenses its spyware to government clients, who use it to hack targets.

On Oct. 29, Facebook filed suit against NSO—which has been enmeshed in controversy after governments used its technology to spy on dissidents—in federal court in California, seeking unspecified financial penalties over NSO’s alleged hacking of WhatsApp software. It also sought an injunction prohibiting NSO from accessing Facebook and WhatsApp’s computer systems.

NSO said it is vigorously defending itself against the lawsuit, without elaborating.

Technology companies such as Facebook and Apple Inc. over recent years have strengthened the security of their systems to the point where even the tech companies themselves can’t provide law-enforcement agencies with messages created on their own systems.

Private companies, meanwhile, have stepped in to fill the gap by devising new ways of extracting data from computers and mobile devices. Facebook said in the lawsuit that spyware was installed by hacking WhatsApp’s video-calling function.

The thwarted terror investigation, as described by the law-enforcement official, spotlights an increasingly common clash of concerns over public security and personal privacy.