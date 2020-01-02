January 2, 2020

THE FBI AS A CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY: Ex-FBI Deputy McCabe admits to leaking info to media, obstructing probe. “An unidentified FBI investigator detailed his frustration with Mr. McCabe over the time he spent investigating the leak, only to discover the leak came from the former deputy director himself, according to the transcripts. Mr. McCabe had repeatedly denied he was the source of the leak, but later confessed and apologized when the investigator confronted him, the transcripts said.”