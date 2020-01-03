January 3, 2020

JOHN KLEIN: The Creation of a U.S. Space Force: It’s Only the End of the Beginning.

The U.S. Space Force will need to develop a service ethos and distinct operational styles of warfare more suited for considering conflict within the space domain. . . .

Creating a Space Force is a dramatic step for addressing great-power competition in space. But while Space Force discussions commonly focus on the need to address today’s emerging global and counter-space threats, the true value of the Space Force will come later, as the understanding of space’s character and development of distinct culture and operational style unleash the full promise of military innovation.

Future Space Force strategists will need to acknowledge that space warfare has a character differing from conflict on land, at sea, or in the air.