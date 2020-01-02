January 2, 2020

THE UNTAPPED POTENTIAL OF THE “LONGEVITY ECONOMY.” “The population isn’t just ageing, though: people are living longer and increasing their ‘healthspan’ for prolonged health, too. That means that as the population of elders increases, so grows a group of consumers, workers and innovators. In other words, they’re not simply a group that needs services from the ‘silver economy’, which is aimed solely at older and ageing people – rather, the ageing population can continue to be full-service participants in the economy at large.” That helps offset the shortage of new workers from falling birthrates.

I was writing about this “longevity dividend” a decade ago.