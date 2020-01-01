«
»

January 1, 2020

ANNALS OF OIKOPHOBIA: Media Continues With Awful Hot Takes About Armed Churchgoers in Texas Shooting. Stephen Kruiser writes:

Almost immediately after it was discovered that several armed churchgoers drew their weapons to stop a gunman at a church in Texas last week, the anti-gun mainstream media types have been trying to tell the public that armed, law-abiding citizens are a bad thing.

The New Year’s Day installment of media malpractice hyperbole arrives courtesy of the nauseatingly leftist USA Today:

That’s quite a well-earned ratio that USA Today received for being “terrified” of everyday Texas parishioners. Read the whole thing.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:48 pm
