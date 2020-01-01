January 1, 2020

ANNALS OF OIKOPHOBIA: Media Continues With Awful Hot Takes About Armed Churchgoers in Texas Shooting. Stephen Kruiser writes:

Almost immediately after it was discovered that several armed churchgoers drew their weapons to stop a gunman at a church in Texas last week, the anti-gun mainstream media types have been trying to tell the public that armed, law-abiding citizens are a bad thing.

The New Year’s Day installment of media malpractice hyperbole arrives courtesy of the nauseatingly leftist USA Today: