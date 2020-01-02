«
»

January 2, 2020

HMM: Tuberculosis Vaccine Found To Inadvertently Counter Alzheimer’s Disease.

I wonder if an intravenous instead of subcutaneous injection — which has been shown to be vastly more effective against TB — would amplify this effect.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:00 pm
