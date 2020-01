HAPPY NEW YEAR, EVERYONE, FROM THE INSOMNIAC DENVER CONTINGENT OF THE INSTAPUNDIT TEAM: In 2020 may we come to see clearly and pick the best possible path. Just remember, even if there are setbacks along the way, in the end we win they lose, because we live in reality, not in Marx’s fevered dream of envy. And reality is an invincible b*tch. In the end, she always wins. The US is the most improbable nation in the world, treading the most unlikely path. May we continue to survive.