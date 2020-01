WELL, YES. ARMED CITIZENS ARE A THREAT TO THE ASPIRATIONS OF TYRANTS EVERYWHERE. TO RIFF OFF GRETA OF THUN MOUNTAIN, HOW DARE WE DESTROY THEIR DREAMS AND THEIR WILL TO POWER? Chinese State-Run Media Thinks U.S. Gun Ownership “Out Of Control”.

Dear Chinese media: you have no idea. And your worshipers on our soil have no idea how out of control we Americans can be…. In fact, we’re proverbially averse to being controlled. That’s why we became American.