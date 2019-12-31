December 31, 2019

MASCOTS OF THE ANOINTED: Greta Thunberg’s father is worried about the “hate” she faces. “The BBC interviewed Greta Thunberg’s father, Svante Thunberg, on a broadcast of Radio 4’s Today program. Young Greta guest-edited the program….Thunberg says the protests have made his daughter happy. Now he worries about the ‘hate’ she encounters. Again I have to wonder about Thunberg’s thought process. Did he not realize that by thrusting his sixteen-year-old daughter into the adult world of professional protesters and allowing her to be used by opportunistic adults that she might encounter some ugliness?”

As America’s Newspaper of Record noted earlier this month: Democrats Introduce Debate Strategy Of Holding Up Small Child Whenever Their Positions Are Challenged.