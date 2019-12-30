December 30, 2019

JONATHAN TOBIN: Most U.S. Jews Don’t Care About anti-Semitic Violence Against the ultra-Orthodox.

The latest incidents did prompt statements of outrage and solidarity from liberal and mainstream Jewish groups. And local authorities in New York are finally responding by stepped-up police patrols in the Brooklyn neighborhoods where assaults of Jews have been happening on a daily basis in recent weeks.

Yet it is still doubtful whether the welfare of the group that has been singled out in this fashion will maintain the attention of the rest of the Jewish community, let alone the news media that is still treating these incidents as primarily a local story rather than one of national significance.

The reason for such skepticism is based on two factors: politics and the antagonism that exists between the ultra-Orthodox and the rest of American Jewry.