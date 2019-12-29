December 29, 2019

BOSTON HERALD: The Teens: Decade of Trump. “Donald Trump redefined the American political order with his stunning defeat of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, a polarizing victory and he’s now under a highly disputed partisan impeachment. . . . Trump has passed broad tax cuts, began a dramatic rollback of regulations and appointed dozens of constitutionalist judges. Despite predictions the stock market would crash, the economy has boomed. He brought North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to the negotiating table — after dire warnings he was provoking a war. He forced the renegotiation of trade relations with Mexico and Canada, and launched a trade war with China — ignoring the threats of consequences. He was vilified for his crackdown on illegal immigration and a freeze on visas for several Muslim nations, though his supporters say his tactics matched those of the Obama administration. He faced a probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election — but wasn’t charged, though special prosecutor Robert Mueller stopped short of exonerating him. . . . Trump, the top story of The Teens, will remain the top story as the new decade starts, as embittered Democrats seek to remove him from office both by impeachment and in the 2020 election.”