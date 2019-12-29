December 29, 2019

FLASHBACK: The French, Coming Apart. “Guilluy doubts that anyplace exists in France’s new economy for working people as we’ve traditionally understood them. Paris offers the most striking case. As it has prospered, the City of Light has stratified, resembling, in this regard, London or American cities such as New York and San Francisco. It’s a place for millionaires, immigrants, tourists, and the young, with no room for the median Frenchman. Paris now drives out the people once thought of as synonymous with the city.”

They have dissolved the people and elected new ones. That’s the dream of the globerati everywhere.