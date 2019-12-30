December 30, 2019

THE SPIRIT OF GIVING: Donor covers multiple adoption fees for animals at HSPPR in need of a forever home.

Tracy Dunson reached out to 11 News on Thursday after the read the post about Bob the dog. Bob was going to be raffled out for adoption after he was reportedly thrown against a car by a suspect authorities believe was high on meth at the time. The winner of the raffle would get Bob with an adoption fee of $400 covering a lot of things from shots to getting neutered. Tracy wanted to cover the adoption fees. She didn’t want any credit for the good deed, but with her permission, we wanted to share her full name.

11 News got Tracy in touch with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), which was caring for Bob before he was adopted out on Friday. The shelter worked with Tracy and accepted the $400 to cover fees for other pets in need of a forever home!