December 30, 2019

ANALYSIS: TRUE. We Can No Longer Ignore The Attacks On Jews In New York. “It has frankly been astounding how little attention attacks on Jews in the New York City area have received. If any other minority group were subject to such abuse, it would be a leading national story. Why have these attacks been swept under the carpet? The clearest answer seems to be that the news media and our political leadership are uncomfortable with the fact that many of these attacks, including last night’s, were perpetrated by black people.”

People who won’t be held accountable will behave as though they won’t be held accountable.