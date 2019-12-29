December 29, 2019

DON’T MESS WITH TEXAS: Texas Church Shooting stopped by two armed parishioners legally carrying guns. Quoth the sheriff: “Today evil walked boldly among us, let me remind you, good people raised up and stopped it before it got worse.”

I think we need a federal civil rights law overriding state restrictions on gun ownership and carrying. If it saves just one life, it’s worth it! And I love that it looks like six people drew on the guy. It shows excellent discipline that only two fired, and no one else apparently was hurt.