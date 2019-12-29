December 29, 2019

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
MONSEY STABBING SUSPECT GRAFTON THOMAS MAY BE LINKED TO EARLIER SYNAGOGUE ATTACK.
Meanwhile, back at Al Sharpton’s network: NBC News fact-checker Erin Biba deletes Twitter account after claiming Jew stabbings in Monsey ‘complicated.’
