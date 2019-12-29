«
December 29, 2019

MONSEY STABBING SUSPECT GRAFTON THOMAS MAY BE LINKED TO EARLIER SYNAGOGUE ATTACK.

Meanwhile, back at Al Sharpton’s network: NBC News fact-checker Erin Biba deletes Twitter account after claiming Jew stabbings in Monsey ‘complicated.’

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:30 pm
