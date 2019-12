THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: A Democrat Blames His Democratic Party For Upsurge In Antisemitism — He’s Right (Videos).

That’s former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who earlier this year sued Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after she blocked him on Twitter for pointing out her pro-Palestinian worldview. As fellow Insta-co-blogger Charles Glasser wrote in November, “He sued her pants off in federal court, and she threw in the towel this afternoon.”