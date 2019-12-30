December 30, 2019
WALKING BACK: Andrew Yang, pressed on health care, says he would ‘expand’ universal health care ‘over time.’ I remember the Democrats bragging that they’d fixed healthcare back under Obama. Guess those statements expired.
