December 29, 2019

SYNAGOGUE STABBER IDENTIFIED AS GRAFTON THOMAS, 37. “Some media outlets reported the suspect’s name as Thomas Grafton or Thomas E. Grafton, but public records reveal it to be Grafton E. Thomas. He is scheduled to be arraigned on five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary at a Rockland County courthouse on Sunday. Grafton Thomas is 37 and lives in Greenwood Lake, New York, which is about 20 miles away from Monsey in Orange County, New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday, ‘This is violence spurred by hate. It is mass violence and I consider this an act of domestic terrorism. Let’s call it what it is.’ He said there have been at least 13 anti-Semitic attacks in New York state since December 8”