GIANT VARIABLE STAR, ONCE AMONG 10 BRIGHTEST HAS NOW FADED FROM TOP-20; EXPERTS BLAME TRUMP, DEMAND IMPEACHMENT: ‘Betelgeuse’ star, part of Orion, due for explosive supernova .

