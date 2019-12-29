December 29, 2019
SOCIAL JUSTICE ZOMBIES TRYING TO INCREASE DIVERSITY BY ENFORCING CONFORMITY ARE UP TO IT IN ROMANCE, NOW: Romance novelist Courtney Milan suspended for ‘racist mess’ claims.
ALSO: RWA Controversy Over Courtney Milan. RWA and Courtney Milan, Pt. 2 AND Update: Courtney Milan & RWA.
Apparently Courtney Milan was triggered on discovering a colleague had voted for Trump and proceeded to find “racism” in the woman’s 20 year old book. Note that her claims of racism are incoherent, specious and STUNNINGLY ignorant of genetics, history, different cultures or… oh, yeah, sanity.