December 28, 2019

DEVELOPING: Multiple victims reported after stabbing in synagogue in Monsey, NY. “According to [the ultra-Orthodox website Vos Iz Neias], a black male entered the synagogue and pulled out a machete, then removed its cover and started stabbing people. The Orthodox Jews Public Affairs Council of the area posted on Twitter that five people were stabbed,” the Jerusalem Post reports.

According to Wikipedia, Monsey, “a hamlet and census-designated place in the town of Ramapo, Rockland County, New York,” with a population of 18,000 and located just across the border from New Jersey, “has a large community of Orthodox Jews.”

UPDATE: A bit more at Fox News: New York synagogue stabbing attack results in several injuries: reports.