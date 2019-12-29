December 29, 2019

MEANWHILE, BACK IN CALIFORNIA: Single Homeless Moms Get Reprieve On Eviction From Oakland Home.

A pair of homeless Oakland mothers occupying a vacant home as a housing protest on Thursday was given another four days to make their case.

At a hearing packed by dozens of people who support mothers Dominique Walker, 34, and Sameerah Karim, 41, in their effort to remain living at the house at 2928 Magnolia St., Alameda County Superior Court Judge Patrick McKinney said, “I understand the confusion” and said there seems to have been a lack of notice.

The two single, homeless women who have established the activist group Moms 4 Housing has been living in the home on Magnolia Street since they illegally entered it on November 18th.

The court case, which is just one part of the standoff over an illegally occupied Oakland home, has been continued to next week. Thursday also reinforced every indication that, whatever the outcome in court, the occupation will go on much longer.

“There is no right way to do a wrong thing,” said Sam Singer, a spokesman for real estate firm Wedgewood. “What these people are doing is the wrong thing.They are bullies, and they are thieves.”