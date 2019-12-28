December 28, 2019

BUT IT LET OUR BETTERS FEEL GOOD ABOUT THEMSELVES, AND THAT’S WHAT’S TRULY IMPORTANT: Faculty, student protests of ICE lead to cancellation of medical contracts to help illegal immigrants. “Critics of enforcing immigration laws on the one hand are pressing for improved treatment for illegal immigrants. But on the other hand, some faculty and students are also protesting universities and medical centers that sign government contracts to provide health services and advice for the illegal immigrants.”

Hey, you can’t make a self-esteem omelet without breaking a few lower-class eggs.