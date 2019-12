NEWS YOU CAN USE: Wired/L.A. Times leftist Virginia Heffernan lists all of her favorite “conservative” columnists:

As “Comfortably Smug” tweets in response, “If your definition of conservative means they’re media approved, chances are, they’re actually a Lib.” And presumably, won’t be threatened with being tossed through a plate-glass window, as another future-Wired columnist fantasized about PJM’s Michael Ledeen in 2008.