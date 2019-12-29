December 29, 2019

THE DEBUNKING GOES ON: Historian Gordon Wood responds to the New York Times’ defense of the 1619 Project. “I have spent my career studying the American Revolution and cannot accept the view that ‘one of the primary reasons the colonists decided to declare their independence from Britain was because they wanted to protect the institution of slavery.’ I don’t know of any colonist who said that they wanted independence in order to preserve their slaves. No colonist expressed alarm that the mother country was out to abolish slavery in 1776.”

The 1619 Project is not about truth, and it is not about justice. It is about undermining any history or tradition that might limit the power of the left. In other words, it’s business as usual.