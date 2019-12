RIP: Sue Lyon Dies: Lolita Star Was 73. “Lyion’s followup to Lolita was a co-starring role opposite Richard Burton, Ava Gardner and Deborah Kerr in the John Huston-directed 1964 feature The Night Of the Iguana. She went on to appear in two dozen movies and TV shows, more notably Evel Knievel, Tony Rome and 7 Women.”