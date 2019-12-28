December 28, 2019

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

● Shot: Can We Trust The BBC?

—Title of 2007 book by former BBC Today host Robin Aitken, reviewed at the above link by your Humble Narrator at the late, lamented Tech Central Station.

● Chaser: “Bad news for the BBC: The broadcaster is not the United Kingdom’s most trusted news source, and two-thirds of Britons want to change how it’s funded.”

—CNN.com, yesterday.

● Hangover (Well, hangover cure, to be honest): Boris Johnson threatens BBC with two-pronged attack. No 10 boycotts Today programme and considers decriminalising non-payment of licence fee.

—The Grauniad, December 15.