December 27, 2019

BAD REVIEWS FOR BRET STEPHENS’ ANTI-TRUMP STRATEGY: “Isn’t this how they tried to defeat Trump the last time around? Diminish him. Insist that everything about him is small — hands, penis, brain, worldview. Donald Trump can’t possibly be President! Isn’t that less likely to work when Trump actually is President?”

Yeah, he’s actually a pretty successful one. And weird how the NY Times “conservative” columnist is still plotting to get rid of Trump. Come to think of it, the NYT doesn’t have any pro-Trump conservatives. I mean, even the WaPo does better.