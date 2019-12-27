December 27, 2019

TRUMP-HATING NY TIMES POUTS TRUMP DOESN’T THROW CHRISTMAS PARTIES FOR JOURNALISTS.

Even the New York Times doesn’t believe its own rhetoric: Since the summer, its declared that America was born in the Original Sin of slavery, and as a result, remains hopelessly racist. And yet, the Gray Lady pouts when it’s not invited to its government’s Christmas parties. But then, as Glenn noted yesterday, “The thing to remember is, they’re bad, broken people, who turn their problems outward. They bully others because, deep down, they know they’re awful themselves.”