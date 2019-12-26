December 26, 2019

SHE’S DOING BETTER THAN MIKE BLOOMBERG, WHO’S SPENT THE GDP OF SOME SMALL COUNTRIES ON ADS: Flailing? Tulsi? I don’t think so. See also Tom Steyer. “As of December 25, Tulsi’s polling average is at 4.9% in New Hampshire. She’s ahead of Yang, Klobuchar, Bloomberg, Steyer, Booker, Castro, Williamson, Delaney, Bennet and Patrick. That’s 10 guys and gals—six of whom, amazingly, were featured in the DNC’s ridiculous ‘Unity Fund’ advertisement while Tulsi was excluded.” To be fair, some of these are guys I’d forgotten were even in the race. But that’s the Dem field this year. . . .