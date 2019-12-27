«

December 27, 2019

JEFF DUNETZ: Giuliani Claims He’s ‘More Of A Jew’ Than George Soros: Liberals Freak (But He’s Right). Well, Rudy never worked with Nazis to confiscate Jewish property, so he’s got that going for him, which is nice.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.