December 27, 2019

RESPECT MAH AUTHORITAH: Free speech experts slam university for policy requiring “respect for authority.” “The flyers were part of a series labeled ‘Common Sense’ and appeared on campus throughout the school year. The series featured satire and criticism of University President Kimberly Cline, as well as complaints regarding administration, mold in buildings, high administration salaries, poor campus food quality, and restrictions on freedom of speech.”

How can you expect to be respected, when you’re acting like silly twits? If President Kimberly Cline thinks this is going to improve her reputation, she’s wrong.