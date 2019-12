PAUL KRUGMAN ON ELECTION NIGHT 2016: “If the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never.”

Today: Nasdaq Hits 9,000 for First Time Ever. “The S&P 500 also posted a fresh all-time high at 3,235.46 in late morning trading while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 77 points, reaching a peak of 28,596.22 before leveling off.”