December 26, 2019

ASKING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: What the Hell Is Wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

The First Rule of Holes states: “If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.”

VodkaPundit’s Second Rule of Holes says: “When your opponent is in a hole, get them a bigger and nicer shovel.”

Whatever Nancy Pelosi is trying to accomplish, it isn’t working. She’s in a hole, she’s digging furiously, and with such dedication to her craptaculent efforts that she wouldn’t even notice me handing her a bigger and nicer shovel.

Dig, Nancy, dig!